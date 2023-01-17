Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $345.25 million and approximately $61.85 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00079896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00059135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 380,683,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,720,835 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

