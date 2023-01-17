Kaspa Price Up 41.9% Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $104.29 million and $2.18 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,982,366,428 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,972,391,179 with 15,972,400,049.417555 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00643448 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,315,099.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

