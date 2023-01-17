Kaspa Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.70 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $104.70 million and $1.89 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,988,366,877 coins and its circulating supply is 15,988,373,807 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,972,391,179 with 15,972,400,049.417555 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00643448 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,315,099.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

