JUNO Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, JUNO has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00005972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $84.45 million and $468,365.03 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 66,749,339 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

