JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,394 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.01. The company had a trading volume of 522,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,371. The company has a market capitalization of $410.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $161.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.