JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $9.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.97.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Up 1.0 %

COTY stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 187,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Coty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 472,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.