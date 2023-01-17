JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $18.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.