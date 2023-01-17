JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €35.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of FRA ZAL traded up €2.48 ($2.70) on Tuesday, reaching €44.38 ($48.24). 916,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($54.20). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.48.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.