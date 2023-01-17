Joystick Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.49 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $29.49 million and approximately $39,834.32 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.15607314 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43,496.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

