Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 535.3% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Price Performance

OTCMKTS JROOF opened at 0.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.28. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 0.67.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

