Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Shares Gap Down to $40.47

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.47, but opened at $39.10. Jefferies Financial Group shares last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 4,643 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Stories

