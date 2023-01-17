Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.02

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 3280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on JANX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $923.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

