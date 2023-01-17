Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Short Interest Update

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Itafos Stock Performance

MBCF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 15,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Itafos has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

About Itafos

Itafos, Inc engages in the provision of phosphate fertilizers and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, Development and Exploration, and Corporate. The Itafos Conda segment produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, and specialty products including ammonium polyphosphate.

