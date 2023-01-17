Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Short Interest Update

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Itafos Stock Performance
MBCF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 15,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Itafos has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.13.
About Itafos
