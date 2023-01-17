iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock remained flat at $78.37 on Tuesday. 14,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.