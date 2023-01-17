iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.87. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

