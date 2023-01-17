iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,740,000 after buying an additional 244,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IJR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.43. 96,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,767. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

