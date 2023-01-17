iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $49,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.03. 197,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,767. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $113.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

