iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,326 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 4.8% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $21,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,625 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.32.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.