iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Raised by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,594 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.