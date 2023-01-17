iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Reduced by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.98. 3,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

