iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 475.7% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $68.38.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
