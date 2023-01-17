iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 475.7% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $68.38.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.