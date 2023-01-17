iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 1,714.0% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IFGL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. 720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,122. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $28.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

