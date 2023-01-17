iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,114 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 2.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.57% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 251,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 61,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. 3,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $30.02.

