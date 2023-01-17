iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $112.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

