iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,579 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IEFA traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,048,048 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.