Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.53

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.53 and last traded at $61.68, with a volume of 2210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,541.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,422,876.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,412 shares of company stock worth $5,627,529. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Iridium Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

