Invitoken Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.51 Billion (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00007660 BTC on popular exchanges. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $88,005.34 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Invitoken

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

