Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 17th (AGR, ATYM, BA, BDEV, BOKU, CML, CNK, CNS, DAR, EQLS)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 17th:

Assura (LON:AGR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.73) target price on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 385 ($4.70) price target on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,020 ($12.45) target price on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 185 ($2.26) target price on the stock.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 20 ($0.24) target price on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 149 ($1.82) target price on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 470 ($5.74) price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,580 ($19.28) target price on the stock.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cfra. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 610 ($7.44) target price on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 5,310 ($64.80) price target on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($9.76) price target on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

