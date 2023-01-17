Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 17th (AGR, ATYM, BA, BDEV, BOKU, CML, CNK, CNS, DAR, EQLS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 17th:

Assura (LON:AGR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.73) target price on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 385 ($4.70) price target on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,020 ($12.45) target price on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 185 ($2.26) target price on the stock.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 20 ($0.24) target price on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 149 ($1.82) target price on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 470 ($5.74) price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,580 ($19.28) target price on the stock.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cfra. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 610 ($7.44) target price on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 5,310 ($64.80) price target on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($9.76) price target on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

