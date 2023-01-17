Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $125.73 and a twelve month high of $165.37.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

