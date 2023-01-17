Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 106,675 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RPG opened at $155.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $196.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.