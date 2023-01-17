Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 134,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 795,311 shares.The stock last traded at $82.15 and had previously closed at $81.74.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

