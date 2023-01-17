Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.25 and last traded at $108.25. 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.57.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

