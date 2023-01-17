Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 96.4% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the December 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. 336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,478. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $25.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
