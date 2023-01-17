Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 96.4% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the December 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. 336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,478. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $25.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000.

