International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 231.5% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ILAL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,545. International Land Alliance has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

