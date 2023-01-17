International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 25,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,001,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,620,000 after buying an additional 71,948 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 95,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

IBM stock opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.42. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

