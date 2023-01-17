International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.56. 48,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,518. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

