Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,080 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 748,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,596,128. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

