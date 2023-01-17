Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$231.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$224.18.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$199.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$159.89 and a 12 month high of C$209.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$197.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$195.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.