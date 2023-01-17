Insider Selling: Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Sells 3,940 Shares of Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $34,711.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 533,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,297.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wayne Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Wayne Cohen sold 5,309 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $46,294.48.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Wayne Cohen sold 5,889 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $51,705.42.

On Monday, January 9th, Wayne Cohen sold 3,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $28,380.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:SCU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 78,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,850. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $543.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -1.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also

