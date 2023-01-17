Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,978,534 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,314.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 900 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $2,700.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,003 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $36,129.03.

On Thursday, January 5th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $65,575.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $57,350.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 2,100 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $7,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,240 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $46,022.40.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 26,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $99,905.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 26,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $98,540.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 27,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $105,325.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 25,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $95,250.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:PVL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 276,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,279. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $17.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.12%. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

