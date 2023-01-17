Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $474,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Brett Adcock sold 150,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $352,500.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Brett Adcock sold 180,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $396,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $276,900.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Brett Adcock sold 49,584 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $119,497.44.

On Friday, December 2nd, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $301,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $278,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Brett Adcock sold 4,096 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $9,830.40.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $241,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $173,819.79.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Archer Aviation stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Archer Aviation by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

