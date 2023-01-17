Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells 10,296 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

On Friday, November 4th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.14.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.