Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 515 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $62,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $53,921.62.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $28,213.92.

On Friday, October 28th, Hussein Mecklai sold 21,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $2,323,020.00.

Impinj Stock Up 3.5 %

Impinj stock traded up $4.30 on Tuesday, hitting $127.51. 313,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,820. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.81. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $129.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,334,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

