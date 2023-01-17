Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $147,806.56 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $147,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,695,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76.

On Friday, December 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $67,191.48.

On Monday, October 31st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $584,850.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.51. The stock had a trading volume of 313,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,820. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.61, a PEG ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $129.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.81.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

