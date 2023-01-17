IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Price Performance
Shares of IEC opened at $15.34 on Friday. IEC Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $17.98.
About IEC Electronics
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.