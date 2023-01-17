ICON Achieves Market Cap of $177.83 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $177.83 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 944,657,663 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

