Ibex Investors LLC Takes $701,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

DE traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $442.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,499. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

