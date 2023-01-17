Ibex Investors LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. FedEx makes up 1.3% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FDX stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,510. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.73. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $256.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

