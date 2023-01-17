Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $124.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

