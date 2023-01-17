Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 37,200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $107.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.81. The company has a market cap of $122.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

